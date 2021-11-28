This evening in Omaha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
