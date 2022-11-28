For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
