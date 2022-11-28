 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

