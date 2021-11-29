 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert