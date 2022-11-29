This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
