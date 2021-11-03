For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…