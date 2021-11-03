Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.