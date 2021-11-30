 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

