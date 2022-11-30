 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert