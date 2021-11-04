 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

