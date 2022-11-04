Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.