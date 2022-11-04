For the drive home in Omaha: Periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It should reach a ple…
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Omaha area will …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …