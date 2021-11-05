 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

