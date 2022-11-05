 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

