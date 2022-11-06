This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It should reach a ple…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …