Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

