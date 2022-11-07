 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

