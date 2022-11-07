Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll s…