Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

