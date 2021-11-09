Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.