Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

