This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
