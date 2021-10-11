Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.