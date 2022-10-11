Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.