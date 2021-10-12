Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.