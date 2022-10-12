 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Omaha: Mainly clear. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert