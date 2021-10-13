 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

