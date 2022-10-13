 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

