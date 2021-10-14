 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

