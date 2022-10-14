For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but warm this afternoon! Temperatures look to climb even more for Tuesday before showers and storms make a comeback. Find out how much we'll warm and when rain is most likely here.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
It will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 de…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It sho…