Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.