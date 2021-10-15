 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

