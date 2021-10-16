Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.