 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert