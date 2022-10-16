 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

