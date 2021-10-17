Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.