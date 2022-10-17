Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Warm and dry during the day Tuesday, but a good chance of rain tonight as a cold front works over the area. Temps are going down for Wednesday, but winds are going up. Get all the details here.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Omaha's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lookin…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…