Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.