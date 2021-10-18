Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.