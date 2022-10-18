Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
