Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
