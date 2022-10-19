Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.