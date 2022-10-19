This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Omaha and Norfolk broke 50-year-old records for low temperatures Tuesday, but the cold snap is expected to be short-lived.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
With low humidity and strong winds, brushfires could start and spread very easily today and tomorrow. Another cold front is moving in as well. Here's how windy it will get and how much we'll cool.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
