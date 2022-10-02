Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.