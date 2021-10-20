This evening in Omaha: Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Based on a drought severity index, July 2021 was the driest month on record in California since records began in 1895.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
- Updated
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
It will be a warm day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate ... and reliably predicting global warming.”