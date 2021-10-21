Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Based on a drought severity index, July 2021 was the driest month on record in California since records began in 1895.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
- Updated
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expe…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We wi…