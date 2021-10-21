 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert