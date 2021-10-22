 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

