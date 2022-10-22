Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
