Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph.