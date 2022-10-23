Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.