Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

