Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

