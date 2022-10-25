Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.