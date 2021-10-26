Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
