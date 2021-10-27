This evening in Omaha: Rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
