Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

