Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.