Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
