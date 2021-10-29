Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

 Skip to main content
This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

