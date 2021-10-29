This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
- Updated
The rain that moved into the Omaha area early Wednesday is likely to stick around all day, with the National Weather Service predicting an inch to 1½ inches of rain.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predic…